St. Louis City ties ‘Caps 0-0, extends unbeaten streak in all competitions to MLS-record 20 games

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Roman Bürki had his fourth shutout this season Wednesday night in a 0-0 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps and St. Louis City extended its unbeaten streak in all competitions to an MLS-record 21 consecutive games.

St. Louis (14-6-9), which broke the mark set by the New York Red Bulls in 2016, clinched a berth in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. The club is unbeaten in 19 straight regular-season games, tying the MLS record held by Columbus and Dallas.

Vancouver (15-7-7) leads the Western Conference with 52 points, one ahead of St. Louis.

Bürki finished with one save.

Yohei Takaoka had three saves for the Whitecaps and his 13 clean sheets this season are tied with Los Angeles FC’s Hugo Lloris and Nashville’s Brian Schwake for most in MLS.

Vancouver outshot St. Louis 17-8.

St. Louis City’s Conrad Wallem went off in the 40th minute after a head-to-head collision with Vancouver’s Tate Johnson.

Up next

Vancouver: Visits Austin on Saturday.

St. Louis: Plays Saturday at Minnesota.

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