Jack Jasinski scores in stoppage time as Earthquakes tie Real Salt Lake 1-1 to up unbeaten run to 8

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Defender Jack Jasinski subbed in and scored during second-half stoppage time after Real Salt Lake took a late lead, and the San Jose Earthquakes rallied for a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night to extend their unbeaten streak to eight.

Jasinski entered in the 59th minute before scoring unassisted in the fifth minute of stoppage time for his second goal in his first 16 MLS appearances.

Defender Luc de Fougerolles used assists from defender Juan Manuel Sanabria and 19-year-old Aiden Hezarkhani to score his first goal in his second MLS appearance and give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead in the 79th minute. It was the eighth assist for Sanabria in his first season and the second for Hezarkhani in his 26th career appearance.

Angus Gunn totaled six saves in his 12th career start for fourth-place San Jose (13-8-8), which needed a win and some help to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Rafael Cabral finished with one save for Real Salt Lake (9-14-6), which began the day in 11th place in the West.

San Jose improves to 7-4-5 on the road and has gone 4-0-4 during its unbeaten run.

Real Salt Lake has gone 1-5-2 since the start of September but is 9-4-3 overall at home.

San Jose entered with the second most road points this season at 25 — two less than Inter Miami.

Up next

San Jose: Hosts Nashville SC on Saturday.

Salt Lake: At Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

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