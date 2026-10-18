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Antoine Griezmann has 2 goals, 1 assist for Orlando City in 4-1 win over DC United

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By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Antoine Griezmann had two goals and an assist, Martín Ojeda added a goal and an assist, and Orlando City beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night.

Griezmann has 12 goals and seven assists in 14 MLS appearances and is the first player in league history with a goal contribution in 12 of his first 14 career games.

Marco Pasalić scored a stoppage-time goal for Orlando (12-13-5). Maxime Crépeau had three saves.

Tai Baribo converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time for D.C. (7-10-12).

Ojeda, just inside the top of the 18-yard box, chipped a first-touch pass over four defenders to a charging Griezmann on the give-and-go for a first-touch finish from 7 yards out to make it 1-0 in the 15th minute.

Ojeda flicked a back-heel volley, off a feed from Griezmann, past goalkeeper Sean Johnson and inside the left post to give Orlando a two-goal lead in the 22nd.

Griezmann intercepted a misplayed pass by Kye Rowles in D.C.’s defensive third, took two dribbles and rolled a shot into the net to make it 3-1 in the 50th minute.

Johnson finished with three saves.

Up next

D.C.: Plays Wednesday at Cincinnati.

Orlando: Hosts New York City next Saturday.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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