Musa’s PK goal in stoppage time earns Dallas 2-2 draw with Houston, but Dynamo clinch playoff spot

HOUSTON (AP) — Petar Musa scored on a stoppage-time penalty kick after Mateusz Bogusz had a PK goal for Houston earlier in extra time, and FC Dallas rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Dynamo on Saturday night.

Houston (13-9-8) earned a berth in the postseason with the tie.

Musa evened the match for Dallas (14-7-9) in the 11th minute of stoppage time with his 20th goal of the season. The PK was awarded after Ran Binyamin was fouled by Houston’s Duncan McGuire.

Samuel Sarver subbed into the match in the 89th minute and was tagged with a red card late in stoppage time, meaning he’ll miss the next match for Dallas.

Houston (13-9-8) had taken a 2-1 lead on a PK goal by Bogusz four minutes into extra time. Bogusz’s eighth goal in his first season with the Dynamo came after a foul on Nolan Norris.

Christian Cappis staked Dallas to a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his first goal this season after scoring once in 11 appearances last year, his first in the league. Daniel Job, a 21-year-old midfielder notched his first assist in his third MLS match, and defender Bernard Kamungo collected his career-high fifth.

Houston pulled even four minutes into the second half on a header by Héctor Herrera for his third goal this season — with a corner-kick assist from Guilherme Santos, who has 10 of them to go along with 16 goals in his first season in the league. He is the second Dynamo player to reach double figures in both categories in a single season, joining Alberth Elis, who had 11 goals and 10 assists in 2018.

Daniel De Sousa Britto tallied one save for Dallas.

Jonathan Bond turned away four shots for Houston.

Dallas has gone 1-1-1 following a 4-0-1 September, improving to 7-5-4 on the road.

Dallas beat the visiting Dynamo 4-3 to close out March.

Houston is 8-3-4 at home but has gone 0-2-4 in its last six matches overall.

Up next

Dallas: Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Houston: Hosts Minnesota United on Saturday.

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