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Diego Gomez scores from halfway line for Brighton to revive memories of David Beckham’s famous goal

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By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Britain Premier League Soccer

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BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Diego Gomez did a Beckham.

Collecting the ball near the halfway line, the Brighton midfielder advanced just into Crystal Palace’s half and launched the ball over goalkeeper Walter Benitez and into the net for a spectacular goal in the seventh minute of the Premier League match at Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Paraguay international’s shot revived memories of a strike from a similar range from David Beckham when playing for Manchester United against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season.

It remains one of English soccer’s most famous goals and thrusted Beckham into the global spotlight.

Gomez’s goal put Brighton 2-0 ahead against its biggest rival — and the team went 3-0 up three minutes later.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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