Man United draws 1-1 at Leeds and Brighton has 50-meter goal in 5-0 rout of Palace

Manchester United ended a challenging week by scrapping out a 1-1 draw at fierce rival Leeds in the Premier League, while Brighton had a goal from the halfway line in a 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Four days after his headline-grabbing outburst following a Champions League loss, Lisandro Martinez started for Man United but was substituted at halftime — by which time his team was leading thanks to Bryan Mbeumo’s 35th-minute strike.

Leeds equalized in the 51st through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, leaving Man United with just one win from its seven league games so far this season and just two victories from 10 games in all competitions.

Still, under-pressure United manager Michael Carrick regarded the hard-earned point as “a platform to build on, for sure.”

A famous goal from one of United’s great players, David Beckham, sprang to mind when Diego Gomez launched a 50-meter shot into the net during in-form Brighton’s rapid start against Palace.

That was the second of three goals in the opening 10 minutes for Brighton, which eased to its fifth — and biggest — victory of a campaign that has already seen the south-coast team overwhelm defending champion Arsenal 3-0.

As well as an own-goal, Brighton also had goals from Yasin Ayari, Charalampos Kostoulas and Jack Hinshelwood at Amex Stadium.

That’s 23 goals so far for Brighton and only three teams — Arsenal (2009-10), Man United (2011-12) and Manchester City (2019-20) — in Premier League history have scored more after seven matches, according to stat supplier Opta.

In the other early kickoff, Brazilian striker Evanilson scored one goal and set up the other in Bournemouth’s 2-0 win over Sunderland, which was a man down from the 17th minute after a red card for defender Kevin Danso.

Later, Arsenal visits Nottingham Forest and looks for a win to close the gap to first-place Manchester City to three points.

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By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer