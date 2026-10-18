First Bundesliga loss for Freiburg, Monaco no longer unbeaten in France and Madrid without Vinícius

MADRID (AP) — Freiburg wasted a chance to regain first place in the Bundesliga with its first loss of the season on Sunday — a 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen — and Monaco lost 1-0 at Lorient to lose its status of the only unbeaten team in the French league.

Diego Gomez scored off a shot from the halfway line in Brighton’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, and Arsenal edged Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Real Madrid will be without Vinícius Júnior for its home game against Sevilla later Sunday in La Liga.

Freiburg trails Bayern

Freiburg took the lead through Derry Scherhant in the 14th minute but the hosts rallied with goals from Ibrahim Maza in the 19th and Patrik Schick in the 76th.

Freiburg stayed with 13 points, one point behind both second-place Borussia Dortmund and leader Bayern Munich.

Only Frankfurt had managed to take points off Freiburg, which had won eight of its last nine games across all competitions.

The club has consistently overachieved in recent seasons despite modest resources, first under coach Christian Streich, now under his former captain Julian Schuster, who took over from the veteran in 2024.

Schuster led the team to the Europa League final last season, which it lost to Aston Villa.

Leverkusen has also made a good start under new coach Carles Martínez, who has now overseen six wins from seven games across all competitions since starting with a shock loss to Elversberg.

Last-place Borussia Mönchengladbach lost 2-1 to visiting Hoffenheim, which had lost every match since a 2-1 win over Stuttgart a month ago.

50-meter goal in England

Gomez’s sensational strike came after the Paraguay international collected the ball near the halfway line, advanced just inside Palace’s half and launched a 50-meter shot over stranded goalkeeper Walter Benitez in the seventh minute.

Arsenal, the Premier League defending champion, just needed one goal — a late one from substitute Noni Madueke — to see off Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Manchester United ended a challenging week with a 1-1 draw at fierce rival Leeds.

Monaco unbeaten no more in France

Monaco was guaranteed to retain first place with a win, but host Lorient won thanks to a 61st-minute penalty kick converted by Noah Cadiou.

Lorient moved to seventh place, while Monaco dropped to fourth and is tied on 14 points with leader Paris Saint-Germain, second-place Paris FC and Lille. Paris needed a penalty kick deep into stoppage time to defeat fifth-place Rennes 4-3 at home.

Marseille’s form has been bleak this season and new coach Bruno Genesio’s side had won only two of its first eight games overall, but it came from behind to win 5-2 at Angers.

Celta back to winning ways in La Liga

Celta Vigo beat Alaves 2-1 at home for its second win across all competitions this season. The result left Celta in eighth place, level on 11 points with seventh-place Alaves, which won three of its first four league games but is winless in five straight.

Osasuna defeated Racing Santander 2-0 as Jagoba Arrasate coached his first game since returning to Osasuna. He replaced the fired Luis Ramis after a run of five winless games. Arrasate has coached the second-most games in the history of the Pamplona-based club.

Madrid’s Vinícius will serve the first of a four-game suspension later Sunday for pulling the hair of a Villarreal player and aggressively confronting the referee in the previous round.

Como and Lecce win on the road in Italy

In Italy, Como won 3-1 at second-to-last Fiorentina, while 11th-place Lecce won 3-0 at 17th-place Udinese.

AC Milan hosted Atalanta later Sunday while coming off a morale-boosting 4-0 win over Salzburg in the Europa League.

Milan is one of four teams undefeated in Serie A, along with rival Inter Milan, Lazio and Roma.

Lazio faced Juventus, whose coach Luciano Spalletti is serving a one-match suspension following his altercation with Cagliari coach Fabio Pisacane.

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By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer