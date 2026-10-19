Soccer clubs Marseille and Lille close shops after vandalism and looting in France protests

PARIS (AP) — The weekend of riots and looting in France did not spare soccer clubs Marseille and Lille.

The Ligue 1 teams said their shops have been vandalized during the protests against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. Over half a million mainly peaceful protesters took to the streets on Saturday but small groups of people set fires in the streets and looted businesses in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other cities.

Marseille said in a statement on Monday the looters caused “significant damage” to its official store located on La Canebière — the southern port city’s most famous avenue — which has been temporarily closed.

The Marseille prosecutor’s office said 101 people, including 27 underage individuals, were arrested following the looting.

Up north, Lille’s city center store “suffered extensive damage and widespread looting,” the club said, adding that the shop will remain closed until further notice.

Lille thanked “everyone who has offered their support over the past few hours — first and foremost, our store employees, but also the many passersby, whether supporters or not, who spontaneously stepped forward to offer their help, practical assistance and comfort.”

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