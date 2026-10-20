PSG bid for third straight Champions League title off to flyer after wins against Barcelona and City

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain followed up its four goals against Manchester City with another four against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Two big tests passed and PSG’s bid for a third straight title is off to a rampant start with three wins in a row and 14 goals scored overall.

The 4-2 victory at home to five-time champion Barcelona on Tuesday followed the 4-2 win at City last week.

Home and away, PSG is showing its attacking might, the depth of its squad and the self-belief of its players.

“I have the best players in the world, at least for me they are the best,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “That’s what I always tell them.”

Despite losing Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury, PSG found a way through as its relentless pressure led to two late goals against previously-unbeaten Barcelona in a blockbuster.

“We have the ability to overcome difficult situations,” Luis Enrique said. “It shows what type of team we are, with the capacity to adapt all the time. It’s easier for us to keep going because we can feel the energy of our fans.”

A brilliant strike from Vitinha in the 81st minute and a close-range goal from Fabian Ruiz sealed victory for the two-time defending champion.

“We never feel like we’re powerless, or that we’re beaten in any way,” said Désiré Doué, who scored PSG’s opening goal. “We always know there’s an opportunity as long as the final whistle hasn’t gone.”

By the end, jubilant PSG fans taunted Barcelona’s players with chants of “Olé” every time they touched the ball.

Not even a latest mesmerizing solo goal from 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal was enough for Barca as the Catalan club’s 11-game winning run came to an end at Parc des Princes.

Yamal equalized for free-scoring Barcelona for the second time, when his goal in the 79th minute made it 2-2.

The 19-year-old forward chested down a botched headed clearance from substitute Warren Zaire-Emery and ghosted past him down the right flank with ease before stabbing the ball inside the post. It was the Catalan club’s 50th goal in 12 games this season, 10 of them for Spain sensation Yamal.

Two minutes later, PSG was back in front as inspirational midfielder Vitinha controlled the ball with his chest on the edge of the area and slammed a powerful shot past Joan García into the bottom corner.

Doué had scored with a fine effort late in the first half, while his corner was headed in by Lucas Hernandez in the 72nd.

Right back Havi Espart ran through unopposed and struck a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

When Barcelona was on top, PSG’s forwards defended from the front in a team which has gained in maturity and leadership.

“We have to highlight the work of the entire team,” Doué said. “The way our defenders worked, the midfielders, the attackers, it was incredible. We all did the job today.”

The only sour notes were the injuries, with captain Marquinhos also coming off in the second half.

“That’s the worst thing about the game today,” Luis Enrique said. “They are three important players.” ___

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By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer