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Bournemouth’s perfect European debut faces biggest test against AC Milan in Europa League

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By AP News
Britain Europa League Soccer

Britain Europa League Soccer

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BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — European newcomer Bournemouth faces Italian giant AC Milan in the Europa League third round on Thursday.

After victories at Real Sociedad and at home against Sturm Graz, the English club faces its toughest challenge yet in its perfect maiden European campaign.

“It’s an unbelievable moment for the club in the way we want to proceed, to carry on going to be involved in these types of games and make AFC Bournemouth a bigger club in the world,” winger Marcus Tavernier said.

Bournemouth has been boosted by its first Premier League win of the season, 2-0 against Sunderland on Sunday.

Sunderland also has two wins from two in the Europa League and travels to Poland to meet bottom side Lech Poznan.

The Bundesliga’s Leverkusen is at OFI Crete after a good start under new coach Carles Martínez, who has overseen six wins from seven games across all competitions.

Another Italian force, Juventus, seeks a third win at home against Rennes, and perfect Besiktas hosts Crystal Palace.

Israeli champion Hapoel Beer-Sheva’s game at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise will be behind closed doors in Düsseldorf, Germany, after authorities in Leuven banned the game due to public safety.

In the Conference League, high-scoring Brighton is at Czech provincial side Jablonec.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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