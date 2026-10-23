Muslera’s 3 penalty saves lift 10-man Estudiantes past Flamengo into Libertadores final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Goalkeeper Jorge Muslera saved three penalties to help Estudiantes de La Plata overcome a second-half red card Thursday and eliminate defending champion Flamengo to secure a spot in the Copa Libertadores final.

Following two goalless draws in the series, the 40-year-old Uruguay veteran — who played in five World Cups — denied penalty attempts from Jorginho, Lucas Paquetá, and Bruno Henrique to lead the Argentine side to a 3-2 shootout victory.

Estudiantes, reduced to 10 men in the 50th minute when Baltasar Rodríguez was sent off, will now face Palmeiras in the final at Uruguay’s Centenario Stadium on Nov. 28.

The Argentine club will aim to break a seven-year streak of consecutive tournament victories by Brazilian teams in South America’s premier club competition.

The last non-Brazilian club to lift the trophy was Argentina’s River Plate in 2018.

Estudiantes will be pursuing their fifth Copa Libertadores title — and their first since 2009 — against a Palmeiras side that last won the tournament during their back-to-back title runs in 2020–21.

The Argentine victory marked a major upset: Estudiantes’ squad is valued at just over $61 million compared to Flamengo’s — one of the most expensive rosters in the Americas — at around $236 million. ___

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By The Associated Press