Red Bulls use own goal to grab lead, then Emil Forsberg to wrap up 2-0 victory over Inter Miami

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Emil Forsberg scored an insurance goal early in second-half stoppage time and the New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Saturday to stay above the playoff line.

Ethan Horvath finished with two saves for the Red Bulls (11-14-6) to earn his fifth clean sheet through his first 31 starts in the league.

New York, which began the day clinging to the ninth and final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference, took the lead in the 7th minute on an own goal by Inter Miami midfielder Carlos Casimiro.

The Red Bulls didn’t take a two-goal lead until Forsberg scored in the first minute of stoppage time after subbing in to the match in the 85th. The forward’s fourth goal came with assists from Cameron Harper — his second — and Ronald Donkor — his career-high 10th.

Lionel Messi didn’t make an appearance until the 56th minute when he replaced Riquelme Fillipi. Messi has 25 goals this season — five more than anyone else entering play — and his 15 assists had him tied with Los Angeles FC’s Son Heung-min for the league lead.

Dayne St. Clair saved five shots for Inter Miami (15-6-10).

Inter Miami had gone 3-0-1 in the previous four matchups with the Red Bulls, outscoring them 17-6. The club had won its previous three matches this month by a combined 9-1 score.

Up next

Miami: Hosts FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

New York: At New England Revolution on Wednesday.

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