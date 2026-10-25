Petar Musa takes control late in 2nd half to lead Dallas to 3-0 victory over Earthquakes

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored twice in a five-minute span late in the second half and FC Dallas beat San Jose 3-0 on Saturday night behind former Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto.

Musa ended De Sousa Britto’s scoreless duel with Angus Gunn when he used assists from Bernard Kamungo and Santiago Moreno to score in the 83rd minute.

Musa added his 21st goal of the season — second only to the 25 of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi — in the 88th minute on a penalty kick. Musa took the PK after Kaick Ferreira was fouled by San Jose defender Paul Marie.

Moreno capped the scoring when he used an assist from Ramiro Benetti in the fourth minute of stoppage time to notch his fourth goal along with his third assist.

De Sousa Britto finished with one save to earn his fourth clean sheet in his eighth start with Dallas (15-7-9), which began the day in third place in the Western Conference. He had five shutouts in 15 starts with the Earthquakes before leaving.

Gunn totaled four saves for fourth-place San Jose (13-9-9) in his 14th career start.

Both teams have already qualified for the postseason, but Dallas earned a season sweep after posting a 3-2 victory on the road in late May.

Up next

San Jose: Hosts Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

Dallas: Hosts Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

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