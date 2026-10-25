Angel City downs Bay FC 2-0 to push unbeaten streak to 9

Gisele Thompson and Riley Tiernan scored to extend Angel City’s unbeaten run to nine straight games with a 2-0 victory over Bay FC on Saturday night.

In the earlier National Women’s Soccer League match, the Denver Summit routed Racing Louisville 6-1.

Thompson opened scoring for Angel City (14-8-7) in the 49th minute on a through-ball from midfielder Maiara Niehues.

Off a sliding pass from midfielder Nealy Martin, Tiernan’s 83rd minute goal sealed the victory. Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson earned her 10th clean sheet of the season.

Bay FC (7-16-6) were short-handed with Claire Hutton, Taylor Huff, Alex Pfeiffer, and Joelle Anderson all out due to injury. Defender Emily Menges made her first appearance since returning from maternity leave.

Flint’s brace highlights Summit win

Tash Flint scored twice and Janine Sonis had two assists for Denver (11-10-8).

Sonis laid it back to a wide-open Flint to open the scoring, in the 19th minute. Sonis’ delivery on a free kick led to Kaleigh Kurtz’s header to make it 2-0 ahead of the halftime whistle.

Forward Yazmeen Ryan’s cutback to Melissa Kössler in the 59th minute extended the lead to 3-0. Defender Natalie Means’ cross found Lindsey Heaps’ head to make it 4-0 in the 66th minute. Off a counterattack two minutes later, Kössler assisted Flint to make it 5-0.

Louisville forward Taylor White scored her first NWSL goal on a cross from Lauren Milliet in the 79th minute to get Racing on the scoresheet.

In the 81st minute, Ryan’s long-range shot answered back for the Summit and the final margin.

Racing Louisville (7-19-3) are winless in their last nine matches.

Denver kept its postseason hopes alive ahead of next week’s Decision Day. The NWSL expansion side is 10th in the standings, three points below the playoff line.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press