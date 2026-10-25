Yamal misses easy chance for Barcelona and is upstaged by Mbappé as Madrid wins clasico

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lamine Yamal dropped to the ground in despair, his hands covering his face.

The 19-year-old Barcelona phenom is so used to scoring, and playing so spectacularly well, that he seemed the most awestruck of all the 60,000-plus at Camp Nou when he missed a chance like few others against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Yamal’s close-range miss late in the first half summed up a frustrating clasico for Barcelona, which ended in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Madrid in La Liga.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice for Madrid to give Jose Mourinho a victory in his first game at Camp Nou since returning to coach Barcelona’s fiercest rival.

Mbappé and Yamal are two of the favorites for the Ballon d’Or award to be announced in London on Monday. While voting for the world’s top player last season ended a month ago, Mbappé upstaged Yamal on the field this time.

First goal

Madrid had fortune on its side in the 41st minute when Mbappé’s first goal was part chance, part being in the right place.

Barcelona defender Gerard Martín tried to clear a cross by Yan Diomande. But his low, horizontal clearance hit Mbappé and ricocheted into the net.

Yamal then missed his golden opportunity to quickly pull Barcelona level before halftime.

Fermín López found him all alone streaking into the area. But Yamal, who arguably has the fanciest feet in soccer right now, flubbed his shot from near the corner of the six-yard box, sending his shot well wide of the post.

And this from a player who has made scoring incredibly difficult goals look easy. After having helped Spain win the World Cup in the summer, Yamal has 10 goals and 10 assists across La Liga and Champions League, plus another four goals for Spain, already this campaign.

It was that kind of night for Barcelona.

Raphinha leveled in the 61st when he received a pass from Pedri and fired a shot between the legs of Jude Bellingham for a league-leading 13th goal.

But the wide-open game swung Madrid’s way for good in the 87th when substitute Eduardo Camavinga ran down a long ball, drew goalkeeper Joan García off his line and passed for Mbappé to tap home.

Winning run ends in La Liga

Instead of breaking La Liga’s all-time record for the best start to a season with a 10th consecutive win, Barcelona endured a second straight loss in all competitions after also losing 4-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Barcelona had already tied the record of nine straight wins at the start of the season in La Liga established by Madrid in 1968-69.

“In big games small things are important and decide the game,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “This is the first defeat in La Liga. We won nine in a row, so we have to see that. Now it is important that we react.”

Making it worse for Barcelona was the man celebrating in Madrid’s dugout: Jose Mourinho, who pumped his fist after Mbappé’s winner. The Portuguese coach is widely disliked by Barcelona’s fans for his previous spell with Madrid from 2010-13 when he engaged in memorable tactical and verbal duels with then coach Pep Guardiola.

The big win pulled Madrid to within three points of first-placed Barcelona and will do wonders to silence the criticism of Mourinho which began after a derby defeat to Atletico Madrid in September.

Mourinho praised the defensive performance of Marc Cucurella, who plays with Yamal for Spain, for keeping the talented forward in check.

He also had some nice words for Yamal, who looked dejected after the final whistle.

“I only understand how good a player is when I see them in front of me, on TV I miss something,” Mourinho said. “And (Yamal) is very good. He is smart, and he tried everything he could, but Cucu was there to stop him. Cucu had a great game against a young man who is very, very good.”

Several teammates patted Yamal on the back as he slowly walked off the field, pulling his jersey up to wipe his face.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press