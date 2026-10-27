San Diego FC takes draw streak into matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps

San Diego FC (8-12-11, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (16-8-7, second in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Vancouver -242, San Diego +505, Draw +397; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC faces the Vancouver Whitecaps after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Whitecaps are 14-6-6 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps lead the Western Conference with 176 shots on goal, averaging 5.7 per game. The Whitecaps are also fourth in league play with 63 goals.

San Diego is 7-9-9 against Western Conference teams. San Diego ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 144 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White has scored 17 goals with two assists for the Whitecaps. Bruno Caicedo has two goals over the last 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has scored 13 goals with 10 assists for San Diego. Cedric Bakambu has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 13-7-10, averaging 4.5 goals, 12.3 shots on goal and 18.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

San Diego: 10-9-11, averaging 5.4 goals, 15.0 shots on goal and 15.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 7.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Jeevan Badwal (injured), Kenji Cabrera (injured), Belal Halbouni (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Thomas Muller (injured).

San Diego: Osvald Soe (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press