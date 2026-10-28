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Man City wins penalty shootout to advance in English League Cup

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By AP News
Britain League Cup Soccer

Britain League Cup Soccer

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Manchester City stayed on course to retain the English League Cup by beating Brighton 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Backup goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli saved Brighton’s last two spot kicks in the shootout — from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk — to earn City a spot in the quarterfinals, after the match finished 2-2 in regulation.

City avoided the fate that befell fellow Premier League heavyweight Arsenal, which was eliminated by fourth-tier minnow Fleetwood Town in stunning fashion, also after a shootout.

In other all-Premier League last-16 matchups, Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 3-0, Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Fulham and Sunderland overcame Brentford 3-2.

Liverpool was hosting Chelsea in the late kickoff.

Lower-league teams Fleetwood and Bradford already in quarterfinals

Third-tier Bradford City — the beaten finalist in 2013 — joined Fleetwood in advancing to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The draw for the last eight is later Wednesday.

On Thursday, Everton hosts Newcastle to wrap up the last 16.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

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