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Saba Lobjanidze and Morgan Guilavogui score 6 minutes apart as Real Salt Lake beats Austin 2-1

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By AP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Saba Lobjanidze and Morgan Guilavogui scored six minutes apart as Real Salt Lake beat Austin 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake (12-14-6), which entered two points shy of the ninth place LA Galaxy, extended its unbeaten streak to four games.

Austin (8-14-10) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Jorge Alastuey opened the scoring for Austin in the 52nd minute with a shot from distance past a diving Rafael Cabral.

Three minutes later, Lobjanidze tied it on a bending shot into the corner of the goal to tie it at 1-all.

Guilavogui scored the go-ahead goal in the 61st after a nice individual effort by Sergi Solans left him wide open on a breakaway for a well-timed pass.

Up next

Salt Lake: Plays at San Jose on Saturday.

Austin: Plays at the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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