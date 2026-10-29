White scores 100th MLS goal as Whitecaps beat San Diego 4-1 to strengthen hold on 1st place

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored his 100th MLS goal, Ryan Gauld had a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat San Diego 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Vancouver (17-8-7) extended its lead in the Western Conference to four points over second-place Dallas, which lost to Columbus earlier.

San Diego (8-13-11), which was eliminated from playoff contention, had its winless streak stretched to 10 games (0-5-5).

Aleksa Cvetković, in just his fourth start since joining the Whitecaps in August, scored his first MLS goal in the 24th minute on a redirection of Mathias Laborda’s pass across the goal. White headed in a curling pass by Oliver Larraz in the 41st for his 18th MLS goal this season.

The 30-year-old White has 98 goals across all competitions since joining the Whitecaps in 2021. White became the 17th player in MLS history to score 100 goals.

Gauld scored on a diving header in the 66th for Vancouver’s 67th goal — the most the Caps have scored during a MLS regular season. Bruno Caicedo beat goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega in the 76th on a two-on-one breakaway for a 4-0 lead.

Onni Valakari put San Diego on the board in the 83rd with a header.

Up next

San Diego: Plays at St. Louis on Saturday.

Vancouver: Hosts Seattle on Sunday.

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