Soccer upstart Fleetwood hosts Everton next after prime minister watches his team win in League Cup

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Fleetwood Town’s reward for beating Arsenal in an English League Cup shock will be a meeting at home against Everton in the quarterfinals.

Everton became the last team to advance from the last 16 by brushing aside Newcastle 3-1 on Thursday, watched by its most famous fan, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Awaiting Everton in the last eight is Fleetwood, a fourth-tier minnow and currently the talk of English soccer after knocking out Arsenal — the reigning Premier League champion — in a penalty shootout for one of the most stunning results in the competition’s 66-year history.

Goals from midfielders James Garner and Hayden Hackney in the first half had Everton in control and forward Thierno Barry added a third midway through the second. Newcastle closed the gap in the 88th through defender Dan Burn’s header.

Everton barely missed star winger Jack Grealish who was dropped from the squad by manager David Moyes as punishment for reportedly skipping a practice this week.

The draw for the quarterfinals was made on Wednesday. The other matchups will see Manchester City host third-tier Bradford City, Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield, and Sunderland visit Crystal Palace.

Those games will be played the week beginning Dec. 14.

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