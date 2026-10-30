Nashville takes on Tampa Bay following Forsberg’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-3-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-4-5, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Nashville has a 3-2-2 record at home and a 4-4-5 record overall. The Predators have a 1-0-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Tampa Bay is 2-3-1 in road games and 8-3-1 overall. The Lightning have a +six scoring differential, with 44 total goals scored and 38 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has seven goals and eight assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 11 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-3-4, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: William Trudeau: out (upper body).

Lightning: Zemgus Girgensons: day to day (lower-body), Yanni Gourde: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press