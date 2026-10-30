Saint Louis City SC looks to break losing streak in matchup with San Diego FC

Add us as a preferred source

San Diego FC (8-13-11, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (14-9-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

LINE: Saint Louis -124, San Diego +249, Draw +326; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC aims to stop a three-game skid when it hosts San Diego FC.

Saint Louis is 11-9-6 against Western Conference teams. Saint Louis ranks seventh in the Western Conference allowing 47 goals.

San Diego is 7-10-9 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego has a 25-0-8 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. San Diego won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simon Becher has scored nine goals with four assists for Saint Louis. Rafael Navarro has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has scored 13 goals and added 10 assists for San Diego. Jeppe Tverskov has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 19-6-5, averaging 7.5 goals, 17.7 shots on goal and 12.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.1 goals per game.

San Diego: 7-12-11, averaging 4.8 goals, 14.7 shots on goal and 13.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 8.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Tomas Ostrak (injured), Alexandru Matan (injured), Roman Burki (injured).

San Diego: Elias Achouri (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press