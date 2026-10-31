Sean Zawadzki, Anass Zaroury each score as Crew beat D.C. United 3-0 to stay in playoff hunt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Zawadzki and Anass Zaroury each scored in the first half, both assisted by Dylan Chambost, and the Columbus Crew beat D.C. United 3-0 on Saturday to stay in the playoff hunt.

Columbus (13-15-5), which has won seven of its last eight MLS matches, can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with some help from Atlanta United and Nashville. With a 2-0 win over Dallas on Wednesday, the Crew moved into a playoff position for the first time since May 10.

D.C. United (7-14-12) has lost five straight games.

Zawadzki opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a header of Chambost’s free kick.

Zaroury was left wide open on the left side of the 18-yard box and curled a shot into the far-right corner to freeze goalkeeper Alex Bono for a 2-0 lead in the 41st.

Columbus capped the scoring in the 60th. Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte started the play with a long throw to Gonzalo Tapia, who led a two-on-one breakaway and sent a pass to an unmarked Santiago Rodriguez. Bono blocked the initial shot, but it deflected off defender Kimito Nono into the back of the net.

Schulte finished with four saves to earn his ninth clean sheet of the season.

Up next

D.C. United: Returns home to play New York City FC next Saturday.

Columbus: Plays at Chicago next Saturday.

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