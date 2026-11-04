Bayern teenager Karl becomes fourth youngest to score 5 career goals in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl was on target in a 2-0 victory at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, becoming the fourth youngest player to score five goals in the Champions League.

Harry Kane promised to lead Bayern through a wave of absences that included head coach Vincent Kompany, and he did so despite failing to score for a second straight game since winning the Ballon d’Or.

The Germany midfielder Karl broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after Robin Le Normand failed to clear the ball following a deflected shot from Tom Bischof.

Karl is aged 18 years and 254 days. Only Lamine Yamal (17 years and 291 days), Kylian Mbappé (18 years and 120 days) and Raúl (18 years and 162 days) were younger when they reached five goals, according to organizer UEFA.

He has also scored in a 4-0 win against Club Brugge, a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, a 3-1 win over Sporting and a 4-1 victory over Atalanta.

Karl almost scored before his goal in Madrid, when Kane fed him but his attempt just went over the bar.

Kane played a role in the second goal, releasing Konrad Laimer to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

The England forward came close to scoring with a volley in the first half and two attempts in the second.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here