Hamburg beats Gladbach to climb in the Bundesliga and Toulouse wins in Ligue 1

Shafiq Nandja and Albert Grønbæk scored second-half goals to break a deadlock and help Hamburg climb in the Bundesliga standings with a 3-1 victory over a struggling Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday.

Miro Muheim put the Hamburg hosts ahead in the 11th minute but Joe Scally equalized on halftime. Nandja restored the lead in the 59th and Grønbæk sealed the win in the 70th.

Hamburg was in eighth place as the ninth round of the Bundesliga got underway.

Mönchengladbach, which began the season with six consecutive defeats, remained in last place with only one win.

Toulouse secures important win

Santiago Hidalgo, Mark McKenzie, and Thomas Jorgensen scored as Toulouse beat Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1.

The win marked Toulouse’s second victory in its last four matches for 10th place.

Giovanni Reyna pulled a goal back for Strasbourg but the team has lost five of its last six matches and sat 13th in the 18-team table.

Venezia climbs off bottom

Kike Pérez scored the winner in Venezia 2-1 result against Udinese, allowing them to climb off the bottom of Serie A.

All the goals came after halftime, and all by Venetians. Matías Moreno’s own goal leveled the score.

Udinese replaced Venezia on the bottom of the table.

Udinese’s results cost manager Kosta Runjaic his job; he was replaced midweek by Paolo Zanetti.

Sevilla aims for Conference League

Sevilla failed to capitalize on home-field advantage in drawing with Alavés 0-0, though the single point was enough to keep Sevilla sixth in La Liga.

After a match that saw only five shots on target, Sevilla secured a spot in the Conference League, a position it could yet lose if Athletic Bilbao beats Osasuna on Saturday.

Alavés sat in ninth place but a specific combination of results could see it drop in the table.

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By The Associated Press