Mehmeti, Cowell and Marshall-Rutty score goals, Red Bulls beat Atlanta 3-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Adri Mehmeti, Cade Cowell and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty each scored a goal to help the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 3-0 on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

Ethan Horvathth had one save for the Red Bulls (12-16-6), who had lost back-to-back games and four of their last five.

Mehmeti opened the scoring in the 31st minute. The 17-year-old homegrown poked a shot from the center of the area that was stopped by diving goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert, but chipped home the rebound to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead.

Cowell put away a feed from Sekou Kone in the 54th minute and Marshall-Rutty capped the scoring in the 81st.

Hibbert finished with three saves for Atlanta (9-19-6).

The Red Bulls had 58% possession and outshot Atlanta 11-4, 4-0 on target, in the first half.

Up next

Atlanta: Season complete.

Red Bulls: Season complete.

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