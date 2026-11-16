BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s men’s soccer team was wearing Adidas gear for the last time on Monday as their association of more than 70 years was ending.

American sportswear giant Nike is poised to take over next year.

Germany defeated the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion in their Nations League showdown to be sure of reaching the quarterfinals.

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp wore his usual Adidas cap with the German colors and the slogan “One of 83 million” referencing the country’s population. He’ll likely be forced to find another cap for his next game in charge.

Nike’s takeover caught many by surprise when it was announced in March 2024, with the German soccer federation (DFB) forced to defend the deal running to 2034 from criticism – ultimately it came down to money.

“Nike made by far the best financial offer in the transparent and non-discriminatory tender process,” the DFB said at the time.

It ended an association going back to the 1954 World Cup when Adi Dassler — the founder of the German sportswear brand with echoes of his name — sat on the bench beside West Germany coach Sepp Herberger. The Germans won the trophy for the first time with Dassler’s company’s screw-in stud boots.

Dassler did not invent the boots with changeable studs, as many believe. German shoemaker Alexander Salot came up with that idea and registered his invention with the German patent office on Aug. 30, 1949.

But they did help West Germany beat Hungary in the 1954 World Cup final.

Dassler’s company went on to supply German soccer with its gear ever since. It was worn when West Germany and then the reunified country won another three men’s World Cup titles (1974, 1990, 2014). Germany’s women’s team also wore Adidas gear as it won two World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007.

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