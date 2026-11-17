SINGAPORE (AP) — Vinicius Jr. scored a first-half hat trick on Tuesday as Brazil thrashed Singapore 7-0 in its final game of 2026.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti watched the soccer friendly from the stands, after receiving a red card in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Japan, as the five-time world champion ran riot at Singapore National Stadium.

Vinicius Jr. scored both goals in that defeat and the Real Madrid forward picked up where he left off with three goals in the first 21 minutes against Singapore, ranked 148th in the world.

Unlike his spectacular long-range strikes against Japan, all three came from inside the area.

After nine minutes, the 26-year-old forward side-footed home a pass from Bruno Guimaraes. He then did the same soon after from an Endrick assist.

In the 21st, Vinicius Jr. scored into an empty net from inside the six-yard box after good work from Estevao.

Endrick added a fourth before the break and Estevao made it 5-0 six minutes after the restart.

Rayan claimed the sixth goal in the 65th and Raoul Suhaimi’s own goal completed the rout in Brazil’s first meeting with Singapore, giving Ancelotti his biggest win since taking the job in May 2025.

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