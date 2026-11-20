NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Lamine Yamal helped oust Kylian Mbappé in the World Cup semifinals and now they should meet twice more in the Nations League in March.

Spain was pitted against France over two legs in the standout pairing in the Nations League quarterfinals draw Friday that included another World Cup rematch with England playing Norway.

Spain eased past France 2-0 after locking down Mbappé’s threat in July on the way to a World Cup title. Spain also is European champion and a Nations League title next June would complete the hat trick.

“We knew we would draw a strong team,” said France coach Zinedine Zidane, who took over from Didier Deschamps after the World Cup. “This is not a rematch of the World Cup semifinal, but a different competition with a new group of players.”

England beat Norway 2-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals, decided in extra time by Jude Bellingham’s second goal. His first goal had a hint of controversy with some Norway players believing the ball had earlier struck an overhead camera wire and should been ruled out.

The other Nations League quarterfinal pairings Friday were the Netherlands against title holder Portugal and Belgium against Germany.

The quarterfinals will be played March 25-30. The winners advance to the Final Four mini tournament from June 9-13 to be hosted by one of the teams. The host should be decided Dec. 7 at UEFA’s executive committee meeting in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Semifinals draw also made setting path to the final

Spain and England can’t meet until the final after being kept on separate sides of the possible semifinal pairings. They met in the Euro 2024 final and were minutes away from a rematch in the World Cup final until England conceded two late goals in a 2-1 semifinal loss to Argentina.

The Nations League semifinals will pair the winner between Spain and France against the Netherlands or Portugal, and England or Norway will advance to face Belgium or Germany.

Spain and England could not meet in the quarterfinals because they just met twice in the group phase, trading 3-2 away wins. That left England atop the group standings and Spain as the most dangerous unseeded team in Friday’s draw.

England’s name actually was drawn Friday to face Spain but was moved down to be paired with the next unseeded team, Norway. France’s ball then came out of the draw bowl to face Spain.

Norway got into the quarterfinal draw only because Erling Haaland scored a penalty deep into stoppage time of a 3-2 win Tuesday away to Denmark, which led 2-0 after just 14 minutes.

Haaland’s two goals in Denmark raised his career tally in the Nations League to 25, most in the competition that started in 2018, UEFA said. The 26-year-old Haaland’s career record for Norway is now a remarkable 68 goals in 61 games.

Nations League quarterfinals were thrilling in 2025

These quarterfinals have been set a high bar by the previous edition in March 2025.

Then, three of the four quarterfinals went to extra time in the second leg — two to penalty shootouts — and included 3-3 draws between Spain and the Netherlands and Germany against Italy, when the Italians trailed 3-0 at halftime.

Portugal advanced to the Final Four by beating Denmark 5-2 after extra time in the second leg.

Belarus to face Israel in neutral countries

Belarus was drawn to play Israel in the promotion-relegation playoffs for a place in second tier League B. Neither team has played games on home soil for at least the last three years for security and political reasons.

Current UEFA rules mean each must choose a neutral venue for their “home” leg which opens the possibility of playing both games in the same stadium back-to-back, possibly in Hungary where Belarus and Israel both chose to play this month.

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By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer