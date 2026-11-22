FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Peyton Miller became the fifth-youngest player to score a goal in MLS Cup playoffs history, Matt Turner had two saves and the New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday to open a best-of-three first-round series.

No. 3 seed New England will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a win in Game 2 next Saturday.

The 19-year-old Miller scored on a volley, off a perfectly-placed cross by Jack Harrison from the right sideline to the back post, that bounced off the crossbar to make it 2-0 in the 73rd minute.

Harrison, who came on in the 62nd minute, made his first appearance since September 9 after missing two months due to a quad injury.

Miller, on the counter-attack, fired a shot from the top of the penalty box the deflected off Nathan Harriel for an own goal that gave the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

The Union’s starting lineup had an average age of 23 years, 207 days — the youngest in MLS Cup playoffs history, breaking the mark set by the New York Red Bulls in 2022 (23 years, 333 days).

Cavan Sullivan turned quickly and blasted a shot from outside the area that bounced off the left post on the 37th minute.

Up next

The teams play next Saturday at Subaru Park.

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