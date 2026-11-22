FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Joaquín Valiente scored two second-half goals in a 2-minute span, Samuel Sarver added a stoppage-time goal and FC Dallas beat the Portland Timbers 3-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of their best-of-three series in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Dallas, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, can eliminated the Timbers with a win in Game 2 next Saturday.

Daniel de Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had four saves for Dallas.

Portland’s Ariel Lassiter left the game in the 33rd minute due to an apparent injury.

Valiente put away a volley from 6 yards out to open the scoring in the 53rd minute. Daniel Job, on the counter-attack, cut inside near the left edge of the penalty box and blast a shot from near the spot that was parried by sparling goalkeeper James Pantemis but Valiente tapped in the first-touch putback.

In the 55th, Valiente perfectly timed his run onto a feed from Job and redirected it between the legs of Pantemis into the net to make it 2-0.

Sarver’s first-touch shot, off a cross played by Logan Farrington on the counter-attack, past a diving Pantemis and inside the left post in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Pantemis finished with five saves.

Up next

The teams play next Saturday at Providence Park.

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