WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanessa DiBernardo scored directly off a corner kick in the 54th minute to lift the Kansas City Current to their first championship in the National Women’s Soccer League, 2-1 over the Washington Spirit on Saturday night.

Debinha added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, and the Current needed it when Trinity Rodman scored for Washington in the 98th minute. Kansas City held on through a couple more tense scrambles in front to claim the title.

DiBernardo sent a corner in from the left side early in the second half, and the ball curled into the net as Kansas City’s Kayla Sharples and Washington goalkeeper Sandy MacIver both jumped for it. Spirit players appealed for a foul on Sharples, but the goal stood.

The rare Olympic goal — the term for a corner kick that goes directly into the net without another player redirecting it — delivering the championship to the Current in their sixth season of existence.

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See AP’s full NWSL coverage here

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer