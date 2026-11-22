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Los Angeles FC (12-11-11, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Saint Louis City SC (15-10-9, fourth in the Conference during the regular season)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Saint Louis +132, LAFC +175; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC visits Saint Louis City SC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Saint Louis is 12-10-6 against conference opponents. Saint Louis has a 35-9-7 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

LAFC is 9-11-9 in Western Conference games. LAFC ranks third in the MLS allowing 40 goals.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simon Becher has scored nine goals with four assists for Saint Louis. Rafael Navarro has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 18 goals and added five assists for LAFC. Marky Delgado has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 17-8-5, averaging 6.3 goals, 16.8 shots on goal and 12.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

LAFC: 12-8-10, averaging 4.2 goals, 17.4 shots on goal and 21.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Carlo Holse (injured), Roman Burki (injured).

LAFC: Thayllon Roberth (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Timothy Tillmann (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Tyler Boyd (injured), Hugo Lloris (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press