SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ronaldo Vieira and Eduard Löwen each scored a goal, Earl Edwards Jr. had three saves and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Tuesday night to open their best-of-three series in the first round of the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.

San Jose, the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, will advance to the single-game conference semifinals with a win in Game 2 on Saturday in Houston.

It was the first ever MLS Cup playoff game at PayPal Park, which opened in 2015.

Duncan McGuire headed home a cross played into the area by Mateusz Bogusz in the 80th minute for the fifth-seeded Dynamo. Moments later, Agustin Resch was shown his second yellow card and Houston played a man down the rest of the way.

Timo Werner played a corner kick in and Vieira, at the front post, headed it off the pitch and into the net to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Löwen bent a free kick from 31 yards out under the crossbar and off the back post to make it 2-0 in the 24th.

Jonathan Bond stopped three shots for the Dynamo, who had 61% possession.

Up next

Game 2 is Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

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