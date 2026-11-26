High-flying Bournemouth extended its winning sequence to 10 games by coming from a goal down to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League despite being reduced to 10 men in Spain on Thursday.

Benfica, another perfect team entering the fifth round of matches, was stunned 4-0 by Czech side Viktoria Plzeň while AC Milan secured a much-needed three points by rallying to win 4-2 at Olympiacos.

Forward Alvaro Rodriguez started the rally for leader Bournemouth, which is making its debut in European competition, early in the second half with a header.

Brazilian forward Rayan then came on as a substitute to fire the winner, his fourth goal in the competition this season.

Bournemouth’s winning sequence also includes games in the Premier League and the League Cup.

Things didn’t look good for the English side in the first half.

Just seconds after Iago Aspas had his overhead kick saved by goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, the Celta captain collected a pass from Javi Rueda in the box to score with a curling shot after 19 minutes.

Bournemouth then had defender Bafodé Diakité sent off three minutes later for a foul on Couhaib Driouech.

In Plzeň, Prince Adu and Christophe Kabongo scored two minutes apart at the end of the first half to fire up Benfica. Kabongo also added his second goal after the interval.

Pulisic boosts Milan

Milan was 2-0 down at Olympiacos after goalkeeper Mike Maignon’s own goal and a strike by João Silva early in the second half. But Ruben Amorim’s men didn’t give it up and landed their second win.

Omari Hutchinson started the comeback after a solo run before Alphadjo Cisse equalized with a header. U.S. forward Christian Pulisic came on as a substitute and volleyed a spectacular third goal and set up Diego Moreira for the fourth.

Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb and Marseille beat Levski Sofia 1-0 for its second win.

Later Thursday, struggling Premier League clubs will be in action: Crystal Palace meets Real Sociedad and Sunderland plays Poland’s Jagiellonia.

Another Italian force, Juventus, hosts Omonia.

Besiktas vs Hapoel suspension

The game between Besiktas and Israel’s Hapoel Beer-Sheva was suspended for around 30 minutes when police clashed with fans of the Turkish club after they displayed a banner in support of Palestinians.

The game, being played on neutral ground in Batumi, Georgia, was halted in the 26th minute but restarted after the interruption and Besiktas eventually won 2-1.

Turkey’s Haberturk broadcaster said Georgian police used pepper spray against the Besiktas fans, who also unfurled a Palestinian flag, prompting the referee to stop the game with the score 0-0.

In a statement, Besiktas accused the Georgian security forces of using “disproportionate” force against supporters before and during the game.

Earlier, the Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their Hapoel counterparts, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

UEFA relocated the match after Turkish authorities said Istanbul could not host it for safety and security reasons.

Unlike two previous Hapoel away games, spectators were allowed in the stadium.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press