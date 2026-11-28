BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich overcame an injury crisis and a red card for captain Joshua Kimmich to remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Manchester United was jeered off after another heavy loss.

Bayern’s 0-0 draw at Hamburger SV maintained its unbeaten league start but it could allow leader Borussia Dortmund to go four points clear on Sunday with a win at home over Bayer Leverkusen.

United fans left early as Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game in charge ended in 4-0 loss to Brentford. It’s the second 4-0 defeat in as many games under the new coach and means the storied club will remain on the bottom of the Premier League table.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio and Inter Milan were all playing later.

Bayern’s bruising time in Bundesliga

Bayern was without injured stars Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari among others, forcing coach Vincent Kompany to give the 19-year-old Noah Codjo-Evora his first start up front.

His team was reduced to 10 men before the break when Kimmich was run into off the ball and he retaliated by pulling the hair of the opponent.

Kompany sent on Luis Díaz for Bara Sapoko Ndiaye after the interval, while midfielder Konrad Laimer followed for the 18-year-old Lennart Karl soon after. Laimer hobbled off late to become the next injured player, however.

Hamburg defender Mario Vušković played the whole game in his first start since returning from a doping ban.

Paderborn and Cologne enjoyed big wins over Schalke and Elversberg, respectively. Paderborn defeated Schalke 8-1 for its biggest-ever Bundesliga victory and Marius Bülter scored a hat trick as Cologne routed Elversberg 5-0.

Urs Fischer’s Mainz scored two late goals to beat his former side Union Berlin 2-1. Fischer led Union to Bundesliga promotion in 2019 and later the Champions League, but now the Köpenick-based club is in a battle for survival.

Stuttgart was hosting Eintracht Frankfurt later.

Rayo shines in Spain

Jorge de Frutos pounced with the winner for Rayo Vallecano to stun Champions League participant Real Betis with a 1-0 victory in Seville. It was the fourth victory of the campaign for the modest but fiercely proud left-wing club from Madrid’s gritty neighborhood of Vallecas.

Rayo’s bigger city rivals, Real and Atlético Madrid, were playing later and looking for wins to pressure La Liga leader Barcelona. Real could draw level with Barcelona with a win at home over Alaves, while Atlético was not far behind before its trip to Elche.

Athletic Bilbao held on to win at Malaga 403.

Also later, Serie A leader Lazio was playing at Torino, Inter Milan was welcoming Genoa, and Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain was hosting Lorient among other games in France.

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By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer