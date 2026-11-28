WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — USA Luge opened the World Cup season with two doubles medals on Saturday, with Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa winning silver in the men’s race and Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby claiming bronze in the women’s race.

Those results highlighted a day when the Americans grabbed four top-five doubles finishes; Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander were fifth in the men’s race, while Maya Chan and Sophia Gordon were fifth in the women’s race.

Martins Bots and Roberts Plume of Latvia got the men’s win, with the Mueller-Haugsjaa sled second and Ivan Nagler and Fabian Malleier of Italy taking third.

Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria won the women’s doubles race, the 19th World Cup victory for them as a duo. Elisa-Marie Storch and Pauline Patz of Germany were second, and Forgan and Kirkby held on for third.

In the men’s singles race later Saturday, Nico Gleirscher of Austria got the win over Felix Loch of Germany — who was just short of what would have been his 58th World Cup singles victory and given him sole possession of the World Cup record.

Loch is tied with Armin Zöggeler of Italy atop the all-time wins list. Max Langenhan of Germany was third in the men’s race Saturday.

For the U.S. men, Jonny Gustafson was 12th, Matthew Greiner was 15th, Hunter Harris was 18th and Logan Barnes was 20th.

Bobsled

German star Francesco Friedrich contemplated retirement after the Milan Cortina Games. He decided to keep sliding, and his year started with a dominant win in the season opener at Altenberg, Germany.

Friedrich and Simon Wulff won the first World Cup two-man race of the year by a whopping 0.82 seconds on Saturday, leading a German sweep of the medals. Adam Ammour and Henrik Bosse were second, while Maximilian Illmann — in his first World Cup race since 2023 — and Alexander Schüller got the bronze.

It was Friedrich’s 90th career World Cup win, 53 of those coming at the front of a two-man sled.

The U.S. bobsled team skipped this weekend’s World Cup races to get one more week of preparation before starting the season.

Skeleton

Germany swept the medals in the first women’s World Cup race of the season, further proving the depth of its program.

Susanne Kreher got her first World Cup win, Viktoria Hansova was second in her first career World Cup start and Corinna Leipold got her first World Cup medal by finishing third. Germany got fourth as well; Hannah Neise missed a medal by 0.07 seconds.

Mystique Ro was 11th to lead the U.S. women, three spots ahead of Kelly Curtis and eight spots ahead of Michelle Toukan.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup two-woman and four-man at Altenberg, Sunday.

Luge: World Cup women’s singles and team relay at Winterberg, Sunday.

Skeleton: World Cup men’s and women’s singles at Igls, Austria, Dec. 4.

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