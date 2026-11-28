LONDON (AP) — New Zealand rebounded from a record humbling from England by sinking the English 26-8 at Twickenham in the Nations Championship rugby playoffs on Saturday.

The result wasn’t as seismic as England’s 37-12 win on the same turf a week ago, but flipping the script was just as emphatic for the All Blacks in the extra hardship of teeming rain.

Under pressure to avoid a record-tying sixth loss in a single year, the All Blacks gave a masterclass in field management, were conservative to the conditions and tactically smart to pin down England and keep the ball from the host for long periods.

The relentless pressure was too much for England, which conceded 12 penalties — four of them kicked between the poles by the unerring Richie Mo’unga — and two yellow cards after allowing only one this month.

Mo’unga and Cam Roigard, who replaced the injured Cortez Ratima after 25 minutes, expertly drove the All Blacks behind a pack that outmuscled England a week after a leaden, flat performance that forced New Zealand Rugby to reaffirm coach Dave Rennie to next year’s World Cup.

“We had a chance to bounce back from the very poor performance last week, and credit to everybody involved because it was a massive week, a lot of pressure,” Roigard said. “We needed to respond and we did, so I’m really proud.”

New Zealand has finished third in the inaugural Nations Championship and England fourth.

“I think we’ve done a lot of good stuff,” England captain Maro Itoje said. “The first few games were really good, we were flying — today was a bit more tricky. We’re not the finished article, we know that, and we just have to take our medicine today and make sure we come back better for the Six Nations.”

All Blacks lead 13-3 at halftime

The All Blacks were hit by more key injuries that robbed them of tour captain Codie Taylor and record try-scorer Will Jordan but freshened up with six changes, including workhorse forwards Asafo Aumua and Anton Segner and veteran backs Mo’unga and Rieko Ioane.

England changed five with questions about whether it could physically and emotionally go to the well again for an unprecedented third straight win over New Zealand. The first quarter showed good signs. Henry Slade nailed a 51-meter penalty kick and the defense dominated.

But the tackles ran dry in the 17th minute when Ioane broke down the right wing, Ratima supported and Wallace Sititi barged over with a helpful push from Scott Barrett.

The All Blacks trapped England on its tryline for the last 10 minutes of the half. But Segner was held up over the tryline, and after England’s Alex Coles went to the sin-bin for head contact, an All Blacks lineout drive was spoiled by Ellis Genge.

New Zealand couldn’t score until a cynical off-the-field penalty by England’s Tommy Freeman. Mo’unga booted New Zealand to 13-3 at halftime in a stark reversal to a week before when they trailed 19-5 and were virtually out of the contest.

Mo’unga added three more points to start the new half while Coles was in the sin-bin. Then New Zealand set up a lineout maul but Roigard attacked the short blind, stepped opposite Jack van Poortvliet and dived beside the corner flag. Mo’unga’s extras made it 20-3.

After No. 8 Ben Earl, England’s star in the win last week, was replaced for a quiet game, England’s ninth straight penalty conceded was kicked over by Mo’unga for a 20-point lead with more than a quarter to go.

England finally turned the heat back on New Zealand and evened the penalty count. But Ben Curry was held up by Scott Barrett and the first boos came after a poor field kick. New replacement Henry Pollock was sin-binned and Mo’unga made it pay for 26-3.

England scored five tries last weekend but did not look like scoring one for the first time since the 2023 World Cup semifinal against South Africa. But after Scott Barrett was yellow-carded, England took advantage by driving a lineout for a try by Jamie George.

Slade could have started and finished the scoring but in the last minute he knocked on over the line in a tackle by Timoci Tavatavanawai.

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