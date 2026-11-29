CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati honored Fiona, the famous hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo that died recently, and then completed a stunning two-game sweep of top seed Nashville SC with a 1-0 victory in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday night.

Samuel Gidi, who was subbed on to replace the injured Ender Echenique in the 88th minute, scored on his first touch of the game off a cross by Evander less than one minute later.

“An incredible ball by Evander, and just the eruption of the crowd, that was a special moment,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Credit to the guys for the way they played the game and the series to have us moving on.”

Cincinnati survived a free kick just outside the box in the final seconds when Hany Mukhtar’s effort was blocked.

Last Sunday, Cincinnati, the ninth seed, handed Nashville its first home loss to an MLS opponent since October 2025 with a 1-0 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Cincinnati which conceded 75 goals in the regular season — the third most in MLS — will face fifth-seeded Charlotte FC in the conference semifinals, most likely on Sunday, Dec. 6.

“It’s a poor goal to give up,” Nashville coach B.J. Callaghan said. “Over the course of this series, it’s two poor goals to concede, and obviously we don’t score, so we don’t put ourselves in enough positions to even win the game. I take full responsibility. I’ve got to set the team up better.”

Fiona, whose fight for survival after a premature birth in 2017 turned her into a global sensation, died Nov. 19, days after swallowing a hat that was deflected into her enclosure. A Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson said it was an accident.

Before to the game, Cincinnati supporters unveiled a banner, or “Tifo,” with a caricature of Fiona. The club also made a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo for every fan in attendance.

Cincinnati was looking to become the third wild card entrant to knock off a No. 1 seed under the current playoff format.

Nashville won the Supporter’s Shield this season while establishing MLS records with 77 points — surpassing Inter Miami’s record of 74 in 2024 — 23 home wins, and fewest losses in a season (three).

“Two things are true at the same time,” Callaghan said. “We’re incredibly proud of the season that we had. But on this journey to become an elite team, it’s clear that we have more steps to go. These guys made history, and that can’t be taken away from them.”

Nashville had the better of the chances during a scoreless first half.

In the 24th minute, Mukhtar’s shot caromed off the post, then off goalkeeper Roman Celentano for a corner. A minute later, Sam Surridge had a goal negated by offside.

Cincinnati had six shots to Nashville’s five and the only shot on target in the half.

Nashville had another goal erased by offside early in the second half when Mukhtar scored but Surridge was found to be offside in the buildup.

Celentano made a couple of excellent saves to keep the match scoreless before Cincinnati made Nashville pay for its missed opportunities.

“All the players know when Evander has the ball to make a run and he’s going to find you, and he found me,” Gidi said. “I felt like I could make an impact on the game. I didn’t think it was going to be a goal.”

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By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press