LOS ANGELES (AP) — Son Heung-min sandwiched goals around a netter by Denis Bouanga in the first 22 minutes, and Los Angeles FC steamrolled St. Louis City 4-1 on Saturday night to even the best-of-three first-round series.

LAFC heads back to St. Louis for the rubber match on Wednesday.

Son got LAFC going with a goal in the 7th minute off an assist from Bouanga after Roman Bürki had a save on a penalty kick by Bouanga two minutes earlier. The PK was awarded after St. Louis City defender Fallou Fall fouled Ryan Porteous.

Bouanga scored in the 20th minute with assists from Yevhen Cheberko and Mathieu Choinière, and Son scored unassisted two minutes later for a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Bouanga has two goals and an assist in the series and 12 goals and two assists in 17 postseason appearances. His 12 goals tie him with Jaime Moreno for fourth most in MLS postseason play.

Son has five goals and an assist in five playoff matches since joining the league last year.

St. Louis City avoided the shutout when rookie forward Damion Downs took passes from Simon Becher and Lukas MacNaughton in the 80th minute and scored his first postseason goal after subbing in 11 minutes earlier.

Rookie Leo Walta answered five minutes later with his first goal in his second postseason match to set the final margin. Sergi Palencia and Choinière had assists.

Hugo Lloris had one save for No. 6 seed LAFC in his ninth postseason start.

Roman Bürki saved five shots in his fourth playoff start for third-seeded St. Louis City.

St. Louis City beat LAFC for the first time earlier this season — 2-1 at home — before losing 2-0 at BMO Stadium where the club is now 0-4-1 all time after the playoff loss.

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