WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — USA Luge won its third medal of the season-opening World Cup weekend on Sunday, taking silver in the team relay.

Olympic women’s bronze medalist Ashley Farquharson, men’s slider Jonny Gustafson, the men’s doubles team of Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa and the women’s doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby combined for the second-place team finish in 3 minutes, 12.216 seconds.

Austria won the race in 3:11.820. Germany — on home ice — was third behind the Americans in 3:12.288.

Mueller and Haugsjaa won silver in the men’s doubles race Saturday, while the Forgan-Kirkby sled won bronze in women’s doubles.

“It was awesome,” Farquharson said of the team relay. “We had a great opening race weekend and we’re so excited for the rest of the circuit.”

Farquharson was sixth for the U.S. women in the singles race earlier Sunday.

Dorothea Schwarz of Austria won that race in 1:43.450, with Julia Taubitz of Germany second and Madeleine Egle of Austria third. For the U.S., after Farquharson, Emma Erickson was 15th.

“I was looking for two good runs to be proud of today, and let’s say they were pretty OK,” Erickson said.

Bobsled

Laura Nolte of Germany, the two-time reigning Olympic champion in two-woman bobsled, opened the World Cup season by teaming with Leonie Kluwig for an easy win Sunday at Altenberg, Germany.

The Nolte-Kluwig sled finished two runs in 1:53.65, seven-tenths of a second faster than the German duo of Lisa Buckwitz and Lauryn Siebert. Katrin Beierl and Nicola Pichler of Austria were third, 1.52 seconds back of the winning time.

In the four-man race later Sunday, it was a German sweep of the medal spots. Adam Ammour rallied in the second heat for gold over Francesco Friedrich. Maximilian Illmann — in his first World Cup four-man race — drove to the bronze.

There were no U.S. sleds competing in bobsled this weekend.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup two-man and monobob races Saturday at Igls, Austria.

Luge: World Cup sliding resumes Dec. 12 at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Skeleton: World Cup men’s, women’s and mixed skeleton races Friday at Igls, Austria.

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