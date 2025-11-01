Rugby: Scotland thrashes US 85-0 as Graham ties try-scoring record

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Darcy Graham’s hat trick equaled teammate Duhan van der Merwe’s Scotland try-scoring record as the United States was thrashed 85-0 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland scored 13 tries and 10 conversions in its highest ever score at its century-old home stadium and third highest overall.

Graham and scrumhalf Jamie Dobie bagged three tries each, Van der Merwe got a double, and there were also scores for Dylan Richardson, Kyle Rowe, captain Stafford McDowall, Ollie Smith and George Horne, who tallied 15 points. Graham and Van der Merwe both moved to 34 tries for their careers.

The U.S. qualified in September for the 2027 Rugby World Cup but missed nearly 40 tackles in its first visit to Murrayfield in 25 years.

