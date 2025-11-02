Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
69.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Forever Young beats defending champion Sierra Leone to win $7M Breeders’ Cup Classic

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Breeders Cup Classic Horse Racing

Breeders Cup Classic Horse Racing

Photo Icon View Photos

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Forever Young beat defending champion Sierra Leone by a half-length to win the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar, giving Japan a victory in North America’s richest race.

Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 to win at 7-2 odds. The colt was third in last year’s Classic behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness.

The race lost Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner Sovereignty when the colt was scratched after spiking a fever earlier in the week.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi earned his third career Cup victory, while Sakai claimed his first.

“Forever Young is an amazing horse,” Yahagi said through a translator.

Fierceness was third and Preakness winner Journalism was fourth. Mindframe finished fifth, followed by Baeza, Nevada Beach, Antiquarian and Contrary Thinking.

Forever Young increased his career earnings to $19,358,590, with 10 wins in 13 starts.

In Saturday’s other races:

— Ireland-bred Ethical Diamond won the $5 million Turf by 1 1/4 lengths and paid $57.40 to win.

— Bentornato scored a two-length victory in the $2 million Sprint after finishing second last year. Irad Ortiz Jr. earned his second Cup win of the day and 23rd in his career.

— Scylla won the $2 million Distaff by five lengths for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

— Britain-bred Notable Speech won the $2 million Mile by 1 1/2 lengths. He ran the distance on the grass in 1:33.66. It was the fourth time trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick have teamed to win the race.

— Gezora won the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf and paid $20.20 to win at 9-1 odds.

— Splendora roared past her favored stablemate Hope Road at the top of the stretch for a four-length victory in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint. Trainer Bob Baffert earned his 20th career Cup victory.

— Nysos held off stablemate Citizen Bull by a head to win the $1 million Dirt Mile, giving Baffert a 1-2 finish. The Hall of Fame trainer’s 21st career Cup win put him in a tie for the all-time lead with Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien.

— Shisospicy won the $1 million Turf Sprint by two lengths under Ortiz.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.