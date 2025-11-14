Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker failed drug test, promoter says

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker failed a drug test on the day of his loss to Fabio Wardley, his promotion company said Friday.

British fighter Wardley stopped his opponent from New Zealand in the 11th round at the O2 Arena in London on Oct. 25, in a contest to determine who would become the WBO mandatory challenger to undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association last night informed all parties that Joseph Parker returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted on the 25th of October in relation to his bout with Fabio Wardley,” Queensberry promotions said in a statement.

“While the matter is investigated further, no additional comment will be made at this time.”

This story has been corrected to note that Parker lost to Wardley on Oct. 25.

