Como extends unbeaten run to 11 matches after win over Sassuolo

COMO, Italy (AP) — Como beat Sassuolo 2-0 and extended its unbeaten run to 11 matches in Italy on Friday.

Cesc Fàbregas’ men haven’t lost since the end of August when they went down 1-0 away to Bologna.

The run includes wins at Fiorentina and at home to Juventus and Friday’s victory was its second Serie A triumph in five days following Monday’s 5-1 drubbing of Torino.

Como took the lead after 13 minutes with a training ground move.

Its practiced corner did not come off as seamlessly as planned but it did lead to a loose ball in the box that Anastasios Douvikas poked home from close range.

Spanish defender Alberto Moreno, starting only his second game in the league, made it 2-0 eight minutes into the second half when he got a head on Nico Paz’s delightful chip over the Sassuolo defense.

The Argentine midfielder on-loan from Real Madrid was once again a standout performer for Como and one of the reasons the club is just three points off Serie A leader Roma.

The capital club has 27 points, two ahead of Milan and Napoli and three clear of Inter, Bologna and Como.

Sassuolo is ninth.