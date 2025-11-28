Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rennes beat Metz to move into fourth place in Ligue 1

Sponsored by:
By AP News

METZ, France (AP) — A first goal of the season for Valentin Rongier gave Rennes a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Metz and moved it into fourth place in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The fourth win in a row for Rennes took it above Strasbourg and Lille.

Beye Habib’s side was behind only Lens, Marseille and league leader Paris Saint-Germain, who it plays next weekend.

The only goal came midway through the first half when Rongier, who struck the woodwork a few minutes earlier, hit the net with a right-foot strike.

Metz had won three of its previous four league games and pushed forward as the game went on but could not get an elusive equalizer.

It remained second from bottom with 11 points from 14 games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.