New Zealand wins the toss and bats in the 3rd test against the West Indies

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat Thursday in the third test against the West Indies at Bay Oval.

Spinner Ajaz Patel returns to the New Zealand lineup for his first home test in five years, replacing Blair Tickner, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second test at Wellington. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has recovered from injury and returns in place of Mitchell Hay, who scored a half-century on debut in the second test.

“We’ve seen here before that spin can play a role at the back end of the game,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said.

The West Indies made one change, strengthening their batting lineup by recalling top order batter Alick Athanaze in place of pacer Ojay Shields.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after the first test was drawn and the Black Caps won the second by nine wickets.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Zak Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae.

West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip.

