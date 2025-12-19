Ullmark makes 24 saves in 4-0 victory as Senators hand Penguins 7th straight loss

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, Brady Tkachuk scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh 4-0 on Thursday night to extend the Penguins’ losing streak to seven.

David Perron and Claude Giroux also scored, with Perron reaching 800 career points.

Arturs Silovs made 22 saves for Pittsburgh. The Penguins are 0-3-4 on the seven-game streak. They last won on Dec. 4.

Early in the second period, Perron redirected Jordan Spence’s shot from the goal line for a 2–0 lead. Just over three minutes later, Giroux took a pass in front, spun and beat Silovs.

Ottawa opened the scoring on the power play with Tim Stutzle finding Drake Batherson down low for a backdoor feed to Tkachuk at the side of the net. Tkachuk also scored in the third.

Up next

Senators: Host Chicago on Saturday.

Penguins: At Montreal on Saturday night.

