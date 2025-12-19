Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ullmark makes 24 saves in 4-0 victory as Senators hand Penguins 7th straight loss

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Penguins Senators Hockey

Penguins Senators Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, Brady Tkachuk scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh 4-0 on Thursday night to extend the Penguins’ losing streak to seven.

David Perron and Claude Giroux also scored, with Perron reaching 800 career points.

Arturs Silovs made 22 saves for Pittsburgh. The Penguins are 0-3-4 on the seven-game streak. They last won on Dec. 4.

Early in the second period, Perron redirected Jordan Spence’s shot from the goal line for a 2–0 lead. Just over three minutes later, Giroux took a pass in front, spun and beat Silovs.

Ottawa opened the scoring on the power play with Tim Stutzle finding Drake Batherson down low for a backdoor feed to Tkachuk at the side of the net. Tkachuk also scored in the third.

Up next

Senators: Host Chicago on Saturday.

Penguins: At Montreal on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.