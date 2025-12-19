Third-tier Avranches knocks out Ligue 1 side Brest in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Third-tier Avranches knocked out Ligue 1 side Brest in the French Cup on Friday.

The Normandy club qualified for the last 32 with a 5-4 victory on penalties after the teams drew 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Brest played most of the match with 10 men after Julien Le Cardinal was sent off midway through the first half.

Another Ligue 1 side, Angers, narrowly avoided the same fate at third-division Les Herbiers. The teams drew 0-0 but Angers went through 6-5 on penalties.

In other matchups, second-tier Montpellier narrowly won at fifth-tier Canet Roussillon 1-0, Reims easily dispatched fifth-tier IC Croix 4-0, and Laval beat Guincamp with a single goal in a matchup of second-division clubs.

Le Mans, third in Ligue 2, labored to a 2-1 victory at sixth-tier Perigny and Lens beat Feignies Aulnoye 3-1 at home.