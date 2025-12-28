Hage drills game-winner in overtime to push Canada over Latvia 2-1 in World Junior Championship

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Hage scored the game-winning goal 44 seconds into overtime as Canada pushed past Latvia 2-1 in a preliminary-round game at the World Junior Championship on Saturday night.

Cole Reschny opened the scoring early in the second period, converting during a five-minute major after Martins Klaucans was assessed a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head. Gavin McKenna and Harrison Brunicke assisted on the goal.

The Latvians answered late. With 1:58 remaining in regulation, Rudolfs Berzkalns tied the game 1-1, finishing a play set up by Krisjanis Sarts and Dmitrijs Dilevka after Latvia had been limited to few opportunities through much of the third period.

A delay-of-game penalty to Roberts Naudins with 52 seconds left in regulation carried into overtime and proved decisive. Hage ended it quickly, taking a pass from McKenna and Zayne Parekh before drilling a slapshot into the net.

Jack Ivankovic stopped 26 shots for Canada. Maurins finished with 35 saves for Latvia, which was outshot in every period but kept the game tight until the end.

Latvia nearly struck first in the opening period when Markuss Sieradzkis appeared to score, but video review ruled the play a kick-in and the goal was overturned.

Both teams will face Denmark in the next round of preliminary matchups, with the Canadiens first on Monday, followed by Latvia on Tuesday.